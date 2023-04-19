The company’s trailblazing technology enables legal professionals to automatically refresh and update their data source catalog without help from IT

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro, the leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software, today announced the company’s revolutionary Data Source Discovery Software has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“We’ve known for some time that this technology is truly groundbreaking for in-house professionals, outside counsel, and IT employees who are dealing with multiple data sources and trying to maintain current data catalogs,” said company founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. “Exterro currently holds numerous patents for e-discovery and Legal GRC technology, and we plan to keep innovating to help our clients mitigate risks related to litigation, evolving privacy regulations and cybersecurity threats. This latest patent is just another step in our journey toward empowering customers to proactively and defensibly manage the full spectrum of their legal obligations.”

Legal teams faced with scoping decisions for litigation and other legal matters often struggle to obtain an accurate list of data sources, particularly as business units and employee groups continually create new sources with emerging applications. Exterro’s now-patented Data Source Discovery Software helps legal professionals automatically maintain a current data source catalog without having to rely on IT or experience critical time delays.

The software offers a defensible, easy-to-use solution for non-technical users, and seamlessly integrates with other applications—including applications within the Exterro Legal GRC platform like Data Inventory, Legal Hold and E-Discovery Data Management, as well as a number of external applications used for collaboration, like Microsoft Teams® and Slack®. The software also provides real-time insight via dashboards and reporting that offer immediate visibility into where employees are creating and storing data.

“Legal teams have always been challenged when trying to quickly and accurately obtain a current list of data sources where employees are creating and storing data. This is even more difficult given how quickly an employee can spin up a new Slack Channel, Microsoft Teams or SharePoint site, or similar data source,” said Shashi Angadi, CTO, Exterro. “Relying on IT and custodian interviews results in costly delays and increased risk. Exterro Data Source Discovery eliminates these issues by automatically discovering data sources, updating the data source catalog, and associating data sources to employees who have data stored within them, reducing the identification of data sources from a few weeks or months to the time it takes to open our application.”

Features and capabilities of Exterro’s Data Source Discovery Software include:

An elegant and intuitive setup process that enables legal professionals to automatically refresh and update their data source catalog and associate data sources with custodians—without the need to involve IT

Accurate and fast scoping for litigation, internal investigations, Data Subject Access Requests and more by custodian or data source

Seamless integration via connectors to more than 40 enterprise data sources, including Microsoft Office 365, Slack and Google, and other applications in the Exterro Legal GRC platform

Support for each organization’s unique IT infrastructure, even if it includes multi-tenant instances to segregate data by region

Read more about Exterro’s Data Source Discovery Software here.

