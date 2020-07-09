Exterro Launches Policy Management Solution & Additional Product and Security Enhancements in Summer Release Package

Breaking News
Security and e-discovery improvements, in addition to more robust integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Cloud, further strengthen Exterro’s Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution

Portland, Ore., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced enhancements to their Legal GRC Platform today with the launch of Exterro Policy Management. Additionally, Exterro’s Summer release package features advancements that help to fill the gap between Information Security and Legal when responding to cybersecurity incidents, improve user security and authentication, and more smoothly integrate with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Cloud during e-discovery.

“With each incremental enhancement, our platform becomes a more complete Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution capable of solving the ever-increasing challenges that organizations of all sizes face,” said Chief Technology Officer Ajith Samuel. “This latest addition helps organizations establish a consistent, documented policy distribution and acknowledgement process that provides visibility and transparency to key stakeholders.”

Exterro Policy Management offers legal defensibility and insight into organizational efforts to comply with company policies and applicable state and federal requirements, and features:

  • Automated and orchestrated workflows with templates to help manage the entire communication process with relevant employee groups/organizational divisions.
  • An intuitive dashboard that helps track and manage attestations and highlights individual non-compliance while helping to facilitate corrective actions.
  • A detailed activity log that helps provide a comprehensive audit trail for regulators to follow.

“Policies must be well-managed and operational so that they are both effective and efficient tools to help the organization achieve its goals,” says Michael Rasmussen, a specialist regarding Governance, Risk, and Compliance. “The right policy management platform is flexible, context-driven, and adaptable to a dynamic and changing environment.”

Additionally, Exterro’s Summer release improves cybersecurity capabilities related to Exterro Incident and Breach Management, while also allowing for flexibility with e-discovery tools and integrations:

  • Incident and Breach Management: Expanded ability to add notes to incidents, update with additional regulations as they are released, and notify authorities when required on-the-fly.
  • Integrations & Hosting: Exterro E-Discovery Data Management can now collect data from Mongo databases and can collect data that has already been preserved in place in Microsoft Office 365. Google support has also expanded, with the ability to access Exterro Legal Hold, Exterro Employee Change Monitor, and Exterro Data Inventory information via Google Cloud.
  • Security: OPEN ID connect is now supported by Exterro as an added layer of authentication and protection.
  • E-Discovery: Organizations are able to more easily create boundaries between subsidiaries or other entities, ensuring individuals can only view data and matters to which they are authorized.

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

 

Ron J. Rambo Jr.
Marketing Content & Communications Manager
Exterro, Inc.
[email protected]
(503) 501-5104

 

