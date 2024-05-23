Exterro – the leader in digital forensics software – announces key hire to lead digital forensics programmes in Europe

LONDON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro, the leading provider of data risk management software solutions, proudly announced the appointment of Paul Whitehouse as Channel Manager – Europe for Digital Forensics. Paul brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in law enforcement, where he served as a Digital Media Investigator and Police Officer at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

In his role at Exterro, Paul will spearhead the company’s digital forensics programmes in Europe, leveraging his expertise in digital media investigations to enhance Exterro’s presence and offerings in the region. With a focus on supporting major crime investigations, operations, and proactive/reactive investigations, Paul has honed his skills in navigating complex digital landscapes to gather critical intelligence.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul Whitehouse to the Exterro family,” expressed Garreth Scott, Global Leader for Digital Forensics and Incident Response at Exterro. “His extensive expertise in law enforcement and digital forensics significantly enriches our team. By integrating Paul into our global channel team and dedicating his efforts to our European channel operations for digital forensics, we affirm our commitment to our partners. At Exterro, we recognize the paramount importance of our partners and embrace a ‘Channel First’ approach, working collaboratively to deliver exceptional solutions to our customers across the continent. Paul’s inclusion strengthens our collective capability to support and empower our growing partner community, fostering mutual success.”

Paul’s career highlights include leading a team of digital investigators, collaborating with senior officers to develop and implement digital strategies, and successfully taking numerous large-scale investigations to court. His dedication to excellence and passion for leveraging technology to support investigations align perfectly with Exterro’s mission to empower legal and investigative teams worldwide.

“I am excited to join Exterro and contribute to the company’s mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions to the digital forensics industry,” said Paul Whitehouse. “My experience in law enforcement has equipped me with a deep understanding of the challenges investigators face, and I look forward to leveraging Exterro’s technology to address these challenges and drive positive outcomes for our customers and partner community.”

Garreth Scott, Global Leader for DFIR at Exterro, reflected on the significance of FTK’s impact, stating, “FTK equips investigators with the tools they need to tackle today’s challenges head-on. FTK’s reliable, scalable processing engine gets more evidence into the hands of examiners in less time, allowing them to dig deeper into their data and solve cases faster. This isn’t just innovation; it’s empowerment.”

Paul holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Lincoln, where he specialized in audio production. His background as a radio producer and head of features at SirenFM underscores his creativity and ability to think outside the box—a quality that will undoubtedly benefit Exterro and its customer and partner community. Outside of work, Paul is a devoted family man and enjoys spending time with his wife and sons. He is also an avid sports fan, with a particular passion for American football and West Bromwich Albion football club.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory and investigation outcomes, save money, and minimize the impact of threats by addressing data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that combines data discovery, automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to provide insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy and data governance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and compliance. Exterro’s digital forensics software, FTK Forensic Toolkit, has been an industry leading solution for private and public sector organizations for three decades. Thousands of teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

Contact

Garreth Scott

[email protected]