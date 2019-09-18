Breaking News
Home / Top News / Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Audrey Robertson to its Board of Directors

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Audrey Robertson to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Audrey Robertson to serve as an independent member of the Company’s Board. Ms. Robertson will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. The appointment is effective immediately and now brings the number of outside independent Directors to six of the now eight-member Board.  

Audrey Robertson

Ms. Robertson is a Co-Founder and CFO of Franklin Mountain Energy, LLC, a private oil & gas company operating in the core of the Delaware Basin in South East New Mexico. Previously, Ms. Robertson was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Copper Trail Partners, LLC, an energy private equity platform based in Denver focused on direct ownership of minerals and working interests in the Rockies. Ms. Robertson spent 13 years at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. and prior to that, she was an Investment Banker with Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Ms. Robertson graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Applied Economics. She also holds a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Southern California. She currently serves on the Board of the Greenline Community Development Fund, LLC and Four Boys Industries, LLC and is a Trustee of ACE Scholarships. Ms. Robertson is a Certified CPA in the State of Colorado (inactive).

Management Comment

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Audrey Robertson to our Board of Directors,” said Matt Owens, Extraction’s President and Acting CEO. “Through her esteemed career across the energy value chain, Audrey has gained extensive experience in a wide range of corporate matters including finance, business strategy and development. We look forward to working with her as Extraction continues its maturation as a public company.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public filings and press releases. These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.
Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit www.extractionog.com. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol: “XOG.”

Investor Contact: Louis Baltimore, [email protected], 720-974-7773
Media Contact: Brian Cain, [email protected], 720-974-7782

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.