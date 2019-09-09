Breaking News
Exxe Group Inc. Plans to Substantially Grow Agribusiness on a Global Basis

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agribusiness, today announced that it plans to build a substantial global footprint in the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar agribusiness segment. Leveraging the success of its 2019 acquisition of Flying Creek Trading Group of Companies, Exxe Group sees opportunity and value in acquiring meaningful operations across the globe and is presently reviewing several acquisition targets in key segments of the industry that represent tens of millions in value along with several million in annual revenue.

Ideally, management seeks to build a unique, vertically integrated unit across several geographies that have existing operations in crop harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, and commodities trading. This approach can foster meaningful market share, revenue growth and profit, aided in part by targeted capital improvement, and our in-house expertise in key operating functions in industrial agribusiness such as hemp, along with other major crops. We are already generating revenue by leveraging our expertise in a consulting capacity to aid hemp growers with supply, harvesting, and profit hurdles they are experiencing in the Pacific Northwest.  We project to more than double our current revenue in many regions.

We anticipate announcing a pipeline of binding Letters of Intent this quarter with the future closings via an 8-K filing in current and fourth quarter of 2019. Exxe CEO, Dr. Nazmiev, PhD commented on the swift entry into a new area “We see Agribusiness as key growth opportunity for  Exxe Group. In addition to agribusiness AXXA lined up a pipeline of new deals in other sectors to be rolled out over the next few months, however we see agribusiness extremely scalable and it should drive our revenues growth. We at Exxe are certain that our investors will be more than pleased with our future plans.”

For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com.

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance – accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

