Breaking News
Home / Top News / EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast

EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Jack Springer joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs

Malibu CEO Wins Entrepreneur of the Year

Malibu CEO, Jack Springer, wins Entrepreneur of the Year

Malibu CEO, Jack Springer, wins Entrepreneur of the Year

LOUDON, Tenn., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP announced yesterday that CEO Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. is the regional winner for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Southeast. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Jack Springer was selected as the Southeast regional award winner by a panel of independent judges. 

“This is truly a high honor to be a regional winner for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award and I would like to thank Ernst & Young for this prestigious award. While I am named this is an award for all of Malibu. Leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit are strong at Malibu and exhibited everyday by many of our people.  Malibu Boats, which includes the brands of Malibu, Axis, Cobalt and Pursuit, is special because our products bring people together to spend quality time with one another in a world that never slows down. It is also a huge honor to be a part of a great team that focuses every day on bringing family and friends together by building the best boats on the water.” – Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats was founded in 1982 and has continued to make a huge splash in the industry ever since. From day one, Malibu has been devoted to innovation, bringing the industry revolutionary technology such as Surf Gate ™, Power Wedge ™, Surf Band™ and much more. This focus has made Malibu the undisputed worldwide towboat leader year after year. In recent years, that same passion for innovation and greatness has been extended with the purchase of Cobalt Boats and Pursuit Boats, making Malibu Boats, Inc. one of the largest and most successful marine companies in the world.

Now in its 33rd year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. 

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Southeast, regional sponsors include Platinum sponsors King & Spalding LLP and PNC Bank, and Silver sponsors Chatham Financial and Cresa.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Malibu Boats

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baabb6e1-1e49-4ab2-8921-17f54e49e339

 

CONTACT: Megan Hazlewood, [email protected] 8656576044
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.