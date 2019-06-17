EY Announces Jordan Allen, Founder and CEO of Stay Alfred, Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Pacific Northwest Region

Allen joins ranks of exceptional entrepreneurs in Consumer Service

Jordan Allen, Founder and CEO of Stay Alfred, named

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Pacific Northwest Region, with wife Nancy Allen.

Spokane, WA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

EY announced that Jordan Allen, Founder and CEO of Stay Alfred, the nation’s largest provider of travel apartments, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Consumer Service category in the Pacific Northwest.

As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes individuals who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Allen was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special black-tie gala event at King Street Ballroom & Perch in Seattle on June 14, 2019.

“Receiving this honor is a testament to the vision and hard work of the entire Stay Alfred team over the last eight years,” said Allen. “As the pioneer in the travel apartment space, we’ve created a unique offering that redefines alternative accommodation options for travelers. The market is showing us there’s plenty of room for innovation where hospitality, multifamily real estate and technology intersect. We’re energized by this win, and we’re pushing full steam ahead to do even better.”

Prior to raising $67 million in outside capital in 2017-2018, Allen, a former Army Ranger, bootstrapped Stay Alfred to $25 million in revenue. Since 2011, Allen has expanded Stay Alfred into 33 cities with over 2,500 units in only the best walkable downtown neighborhoods so guests can experience the city like a local. The 300-person company, which has hosted more than 800,000 guests, leases partial to entire buildings and operates them as travel apartments.

“This is a well-deserved win for Jordan and Stay Alfred,” said Steve Helmbrecht, Stay Alfred’s new President and CFO. “Jordan’s leadership and impressive growth record is punctuated by the fact that the company is based in Spokane, while every other contender was from Portland or Seattle. This recognition proves that with dedication, great work culture and strong leadership, you can cultivate an industry-leading organization in any market. Stay Alfred’s humble origins and hard-working, heads-down rigor are etched into the company’s DNA. It comes from the top.”

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program, sponsored by Ernst & Young and SAP America, has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. As a Pacific Northwest award winner, Allen is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Stay Alfred

Established in 2011, Spokane, Washington-based Stay Alfred pioneered the concept of the travel apartment by providing travelers with the space and comforts of an upscale apartment with the consistency and reliability of a hotel stay. The company has grown to over 2,500 units in 33 walkable cities and has hosted more than 800,000 guests. Founded and built by a former Army Ranger, Stay Alfred lives to offer travelers “your place in the city.” For more information, visit StayAlfred.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. For more information on the Pacific Northwest program, visit ey.com/us/eoy/pnw.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

