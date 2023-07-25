Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

Matt Malone Founder and CEO of Groundworks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Malone was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“The honor of being named an Entrepreneur of the Year Mid-Atlantic Award winner is the result of a team effort and should be shared by the entire company,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Great companies are built by great people, and I’m proud to serve the men and women who have dedicated themselves to the Groundworks mission.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com/.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential solutions including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, local Groundworks Companies have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates in 33 states and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit https://www.groundworks.com/ and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

Groundworks@FinnPartners.com

Anne Randolph Brown

Groundworks

AnneRandolph.Brown@Groundworks.com

757-650-5294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e1fea6-affa-4c1c-bb62-c1f3da57ca49