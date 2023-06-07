Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Michael “Mike” Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Entrepreneurs are evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Selected by an independent panel of judges, Fitzsimmons was noted for his history of creating innovative companies that disrupt the status quo. Through his work as co-founder and CEO of Crosschq, he is challenging the $45B hiring market by shifting the industry mindset to quality in hiring decisions using data, analytics and insights. As a result, Crosschq’s customers and partners include Deloitte, WPP, Allegis, Pinterest, HubSpot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Workday, SAP, and Greenhouse, among others. Investors include GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tiger Global, SAP, Okta and Salesforce. Fitzsimmons also helps individuals who’ve faced barriers to employment get back to work through The 941 Project, a partnership with Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, The Thompson Family Foundation, CareerCircle and Defy Ventures.

In response to the nomination, Fitzsimmons added, “This recognition is a true reflection of the team we have built at Crosschq. This starts with our dedicated employees, committed customers, partners and investors who have trusted us with their capital. This recognition from EY validates all of the hard work and will energize us to keep pushing the envelope.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 9, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Bay Area region, sponsors also include Cresa, Woodruff-Sawyer & Co, Big Picture and ADP.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is the world’s first operating system purpose-built for Hiring Intelligence. The company provides talent-driven organizations with an integrated data and listening platform to optimize all aspects of hiring and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Powered by the Crosschq Intelligence Cloud™, which uses AI and machine learning to rapidly process millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points, Crosschq gives enterprises a reliable, on-demand solution for collaborating and taking action on hiring insights. Crosschq’s customers and partners include Deloitte, WPP, Allegis, Pinterest, HubSpot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Workday, SAP, and Greenhouse, among others. Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tiger Global, SAP, Okta, and Salesforce. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private .

