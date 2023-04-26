Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mo Vij, President & CEO of 365Labs, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Gulf South Award finalist.

BATON ROUGE, La., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Mo Vij, President & CEO of 365Labs, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Gulf South Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Mr. Vij has founded several successful companies and currently serves as President & CEO of 365Labs, the fastest-growing company in Public Safety.

Vij was selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated entrepreneurs based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“From the beginning, 365Labs has been driven by our purpose to create meaningful change with technology that empowers first responders and fosters trust between public safety agencies and communities,” Vij shared. “The work we do in Public Safety nationwide has also allowed us to affect positive change in our home state by creating high-tech job opportunities, mentoring students, and growing our region as a leader in the tech industry. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Entrepreneur Of The Year program for the impact we’re making.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Gulf South, sponsors also include Colliers, DLA Piper, Marsh McLennan Agency, ADP, Pierpont Communications and vcfo.

About 365Labs

Since 2001, the 365Labs team has committed to delivering innovative solutions and software that help Public Safety agencies drive efficiency, improve officer safety, and build safer communities. The company’s 365™ Platform combines award-winning customer support with the most advanced Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, eCitations, Records Management, Case Management, Jail Management, and Digital Evidence that work together as a single connected platform. Find more information at www.365labs.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

