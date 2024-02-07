Best in KLAS Ambulatory Ophthalmology EMR Best in KLAS Ambulatory Ophthalmology EMR

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyeMD EMR, a leading provider of clinical software solutions designed specifically for eye care, announced its receipt of the prestigious Best in KLAS Award for Ophthalmology EMR from KLAS Research, an impartial research firm used worldwide by providers and payers. This esteemed accolade underscores EyeMD EMR’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service within the healthcare technology sector.

The 2024 Best in KLAS Awards recognizes healthcare technology companies that consistently demonstrate excellence in meeting the needs and expectations of healthcare providers. KLAS Research evaluates products based on feedback from healthcare professionals, ensuring that the awards reflect real-world experiences and outcomes.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award,” said Abdiel Marin, CEO of EyeMD EMR. “This award proves that we consistently deliver on the unique needs of ophthalmology practices in a way that remains unrivaled. Every User Satisfaction Survey conducted in ophthalmology, including those sponsored by two physician advocacy groups, consistently shows our users having the highest levels of satisfaction. I’m not aware of any other EHR company in any specialty that has achieved this level of user survey corroboration. While our technology is outstanding, this award is a testament to the incredible dedication of our staff, who share our core values and strive to deliver experiences that lead to outcomes like this. I feel privileged to lead such an exceptional group of individuals and look forward to seeing them grow with us.”

EyeMD EMR stands out in the healthcare technology landscape for its ophthalmic-focused intuitive design, comprehensive features, and seamless integration capabilities. The platform empowers ophthalmology practices to streamline their workflows, enhance patient care, and deliver exceptional outcomes.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best in KLAS for Ophthalmology EMR. This recognition not only celebrates our excellence in EMR but also underscores the strength of our full suite of products, including Practice Management and Axon Patient Engagement. As we celebrate this achievement, we are even more excited about the future. This recognition fuels our passion for continuous improvement and growth. We look forward to expanding our ophthalmic offerings and delivering even greater value to our clients in the years ahead.” – Gus Savloff, CGO of EyeMD EMR.”

For more information about EyeMD EMR and its award-winning solutions, visit eyemdemr.com.

About EyeMD EMR:

EyeMD EMR offers innovative clinical software solutions designed specifically for eye care that create healthcare efficiencies, increase patient satisfaction, and improve quality of care. EyeMD EMR has achieved unprecedented levels of EHR user satisfaction corroborated by user satisfaction surveys performed by KLAS research and physician associations including AAO/AAOE, and ASCRS/ASOA. EyeMD EMR is a distinguished 3-time honoree of the prestigious “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” award by Inc. 5000. For more information, visit www.eyemdemr.com or call (877) 2 EYE EMR.

About KLAS Research:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

