Eyenovia Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition

CEO Dr. Sean Ianchulev will transition to non-executive Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of late-stage microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, co-founder, chief medical officer and chief executive officer, will step down as chief executive officer and transition to the role of non-executive Chairman of the Board. The definitive timeline for the transition will be determined over the next few weeks. The Company and its Board have retained an executive search firm to assist in identifying the Company’s next chief executive officer. Dr. Ianchulev will continue as a consulting medical director for Eyenovia after the transition in order to support the ongoing clinical development activities and trials.

Dr. Ianchulev is a successful entrepreneur, world famous ophthalmologist and innovator who founded Eyenovia in 2014. He has led the company from inception through its initial public offering to becoming one of the most innovative late-stage bio-pharmaceutical companies in the ophthalmic space with the first smart delivery platform for topical eye pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Ianchulev stated, “Eyenovia is ready for the next chapter as it matures towards a commercial stage company. With the upcoming milestones of re-filing the Mydcombi NDA and completing our second Phase III study for our Microline presbyopia program in clear sight, consistent with our previously disclosed timelines, I feel that now is the appropriate time to move into the non-executive chairman role and to focus my energy on ophthalmic innovation for the next wave of clinical therapies and technologies. I will always be an ‘Eyenovian’ and will continue to exert all my efforts to help the company achieve its full potential. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the new CEO, once he or she is identified, to bring the company’s innovative products to market.”

Kenneth Lee, Lead Director of Eyenovia, added, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sean for his tireless work as CEO on behalf of the Company and its shareholders. We have been fortunate to have had his thoughtful and conscientious leadership for many years, and we are delighted that he will be advising on our comprehensive search for the next Eyenovia CEO and remaining with us as non-executive Chairman.”

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAPTM) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

