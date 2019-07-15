Breaking News
Home / Top News / Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,388,490 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $2.78 per share.

The net proceeds to Eyenovia from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commission and offering expenses payable by Eyenovia, were approximately $11.2 million. Eyenovia intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering, together with other available funds, for the MicroProst and MicroPine clinical studies and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as the lead manager for the offering. National Securities Corporation acted as the co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229365) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2019. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eyenovia, Inc. 

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, the Company’s expectations regarding its anticipated use of the net proceeds from the public offering and its need to raise additional capital even after this financing. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo
Phone: 646-536-7035/7037
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Kirsten Thomas
508-280-6592
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.