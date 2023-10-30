Course to provide ophthalmic technicians with background on the Optejet dispensing technology and training on the use of Mydcombi™ for mydriasis

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ for mydriasis, preparing for regulatory approval of APP130007 for relief of pain and inflammation post ocular surgery, and incorporating its advanced Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that it is sponsoring a course during the International Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology (IJCAHPO) 51st Annual Continuing Education (ACE) program, which is being held November 3-5 in San Francisco.

The course, Topical Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Innovations: The Potential Role for the New Ophthalmic Spray, will offer ophthalmic technicians background on Eyenovia’s Optejet dispensing technology and training on the use of Mydcombi in daily practice.

“As the first FDA-approved mydriasis agent to combine tropicamide and phenylephrine, and the first product to leverage the Optejet device, we believe Mydcombi represents a true advancement for eye care practitioners and their technicians, and we are pleased to sponsor this course at IJCAHPO’s ACE program to raise awareness of the technology and provide training on its use,” stated Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of Eyenovia. “We continue to ramp our internal manufacturing capabilities, staff our sales management team and obtain additional key state licenses of which we now have eight either completed or in process. We look forward to transitioning to a broader commercial launch of Mydcombi in early 2024.”

Course details: Title: Topical Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Innovations: The Potential Role for the New Ophthalmic Spray Instructor: Francis Mah, M.D., Director of Cornea and External Disease and the Co-Director, Refractive Surgery at Scripps Clinic. Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023 Times: 1:45pm-2:45pm PT and 3:00pm-4:00pm PT

The Optejet dispensing technology used for Mydcombi was recently the subject of a presentation at the American Academy of Optometry and Mydcombi will be the main focus of the Eyenovia booth at the American Academy of Ophthalmology convention on November 4-6 in San Francisco. In addition, Mydcombi was featured in a white paper on Touch Ophthalmology, Pharmacologic Mydriasis and Cycloplegia: A Review of Novel Delivery Devices, which can be accessed here.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis.

In addition to commercializing Mydcombi, in August 2023, Eyenovia acquired the U.S. commercial rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension, 0.05%) from Formosa Pharmaceuticals. APP13007, which is currently under review by the FDA, is a potent steroid being developed to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. The agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for APP13007 of March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb in the U.S. and Canada and Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

