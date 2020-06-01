Eyeota Awarded Neutronian Certification Badge, Industry’s First Independent Verification of Data Quality and Compliance

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced it was awarded with one of the first Neutronian Certification Badges for its Eyeota Branded Segments.

Neutronian was founded to reinvigorate the entire martech and adtech industries by helping data-driven marketing achieve its full potential . The use of data has gotten increasingly complex for all players involved, but marketers still need to use quality data in order to target audiences with any kind of sophistication.

Until now, every brand has had to act as its own data auditor in a buyer-beware world. To help marketers avoid wasting time and money on low quality data, Neutronian created data quality standards that enforce and spotlight the good players in the marketing ecosystem and those best practices.

Since its inception, Eyeota has been firmly committed to ensuring data quality and transparency are at the foundation of its trusted relationships with clients and partners. As marketers around the world work to overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, efficient audience targeting is more important than ever. Eyeota agreed to be an initial launch partner of Neutronian to validate its promise of the highest standard of quality for brands and advertisers.

“Not every data provider is willing to disclose the necessary information or lift its hood to an inspector, but Eyeota’s eagerness to partner with us proved its confidence in their data,” said Timur Yarnall, CEO and co-founder of Neutronian. “It’s a true pleasure to award Eyeota one of the first Neutronian Certification Badges, signaling a new era of third-party validation to elevate the transparent and quality-focused data providers to improve the overall efficiency and trust across the industry.”

Neutronian built the first independent compliance and quality certification for data providers, the Neutronian Certification Badge. To earn the certification, data providers must undergo a comprehensive audit and meet the baseline criteria for more than 50 aspects covering five main categories. Examples of the aspects evaluated within each of the main categories include:

Consent and compliance – Neutronian confirms appropriate privacy compliance and disclosures (ex. GDPR, CCPA, etc.) as well as proper data storage and accessibility controls.

– Neutronian confirms appropriate privacy compliance and disclosures (ex. GDPR, CCPA, etc.) as well as proper data storage and accessibility controls. Sourcing transparency – The badge verifies that providers are transparent about all of their data sources and data uses as well as confirming that they have a seamless opt-in/out process.

– The badge verifies that providers are transparent about all of their data sources and data uses as well as confirming that they have a seamless opt-in/out process. Dataset characteristics – Neutronian reviews the type(s) of datasets incorporated in the providers’ data solutions and examines their cleansing practices – de-duplication, removal of fraudulent data, etc.

– Neutronian reviews the type(s) of datasets incorporated in the providers’ data solutions and examines their cleansing practices – de-duplication, removal of fraudulent data, etc. Methodology and processing – Quality assurance practices are also verified along with data processing and retention controls as well as providers’ use of statistical methodologies – modeling, weighting, etc.

– Quality assurance practices are also verified along with data processing and retention controls as well as providers’ use of statistical methodologies – modeling, weighting, etc. Performance – The Neutronian Certification Badge process reviews the methods used to evaluate the accuracy and performance of the providers’ data solutions.

With the award of the Neutronian Certification Badge, Eyeota will enable Neutronian’s platform to continuously monitor Eyeota dataset samples starting in Q3 2020. This continuous monitoring will help to proactively detect any variances from certified standards as they occur, adding another layer of verification to the Eyeota Branded Segments.

“Being one of the first to be certified with a Neutronian Certification Badge is a significant honor,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and co-founder of Eyeota. “Quality and transparency have always been vital aspects of our data business and now, more than ever, those principles are critical for brands’ bottom lines. For the first time, Neutronian is offering our industry an independent verification of these important elements to encourage more transparency moving forward.”

To learn more about Eyeota and its Neutronian Certification Badge please visit: https://www.eyeota.com/ .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data. We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS platform company providing the industry’s most comprehensive independent data certification. We offer a quality and compliance “credit score” rating of MarTech data that brings much needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. To us, data quality means more than just performance and accuracy – it includes everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it. With our thorough approach to data certification, marketers and brands have the transparency they need to make data driven marketing decisions and high-quality, privacy compliant data providers can be rewarded for their efforts.

CEO/co-founder Timur Yarnall was previously SVP Corporate Development at Comscore, after the audience verification bot detection platform he co-founded (MdotLabs) was acquired in 2014. CTO/co-founder Tom DiGrazia was previously Cloud Technology Advisor at Amazon Web Services and CTO of brand safety engine Proximic, which was acquired by Comscore in 2015.