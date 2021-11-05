EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Highlighting Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data from Ongoing DAVIO Trial of EYP-1901 for Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that management will host a conference call to highlight interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet AMD on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 P.M. ET/11:00 A.M. CST. Dr. Carl Regillo, KOL and Chair of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, will be participating in the live event.

The call will review the interim Phase 1 DAVIO trial results presented by Dr. David Boyer at the late-breaker session of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Retina Subspecialty Day on November 13 at 10:07am ET/9:07am CST.

To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 312-7507 (domestic) or (631) 813-4828 (international) and reference conference ID 9396888. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR

Direct: 212-698-8700

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

aphillips@greenroompr.com