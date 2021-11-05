Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Highlighting Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data from Ongoing DAVIO Trial of EYP-1901 for Wet AMD

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Highlighting Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data from Ongoing DAVIO Trial of EYP-1901 for Wet AMD

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that management will host a conference call to highlight interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet AMD on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 P.M. ET/11:00 A.M. CST. Dr. Carl Regillo, KOL and Chair of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, will be participating in the live event.

The call will review the interim Phase 1 DAVIO trial results presented by Dr. David Boyer at the late-breaker session of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Retina Subspecialty Day on November 13 at 10:07am ET/9:07am CST.

To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 312-7507 (domestic) or (631) 813-4828 (international) and reference conference ID 9396888. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: 212-698-8700
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
aphillips@greenroompr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.