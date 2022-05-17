EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C Wainwright Global Healthcare Investment Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C Wainwright Global Healthcare Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

