The Growing Prevalence of Computer Vision Syndrome and the Fashion Industry’s Emphasis on Eyewear as a Stylish Accessory is Driving the Growth of the Eyewear Market.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The eyewear market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 291.00 billion by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is US$ 169.10 billion. As the population of individuals dealing with vision-related problems foresees growth, the eyewear market is expected to expand by 5.6% CAGR for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people worldwide have vision impairment, and this number is bound to grow in the coming years due to individuals’ reliance on digital devices like computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Along with this, there is another estimate which says that 80% of these impairments could be avoided or cured with proper eyewear and medications. All these factors collectively point to the remarkable demand for eyewear in the general population worldwide.

Eyewear is generally used to fix the refractive impairments in individuals caused due to myopia, heteromyopia, or astigmatism. Apart from these, it can also be recommended by ophthalmologists immediately after the patient has gone through eye surgery. With the aging population in most parts of the world, the demand for eyewear is likely to experience a considerable surge as the chances of vision-related problems are high in this demographic.

Aside from clinical applications, eyewear is becoming an important aspect of people’s everyday clothing and fashion in their daily lives. Well-established brands in the market are collaborating with social media influencers, celebrities, and athletes to promote their eyewear collections effectively. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts engaged in adventure sporting activities are also significant contributors to the global revenue of the eyewear market.

“The eyewear market is now very condensed due to numerous international brands. These brands have to come up with innovative marketing strategies to always stay in touch with their loyal consumers. In the last few years, it can be noticed that brands have been heavily investing in developing frames and lenses from sustainable materials that can be 100% recycled”, says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Eyewear Market Report:

The eyewear market is expected to grow by 5.6% for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

Metal-framed glasses and spectacles dominate the global eyewear market, with an overall revenue share of 45%.

Regarding product type, sunglasses capture 60.10% of the global eyewear market revenue.

India is the leading market for eyewear, with a remarkable growth rate of 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

India is followed by China (6.60%), Germany (6.20%), and Singapore (6.20%) in terms of eyewear market growth.

Competitive Landscape of the Eyewear Market:

A mix of well-established and niche-focused companies characterizes the eyewear market’s competitive landscape. Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci, etc., have historically had an essential market share for years.

These companies have a prolonged consumer base and are constantly making innovations to keep up with recent trends in the fashion industry. Small brands need help to maintain their position in the market. In the past few years, there has been an influx of celebrity-owned brands in the international and local marketplaces.

Key Companies in the Eyewear Market

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Essilor International SAS

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Alcon Vision LLC

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooper Companies

GrandVision

Prada S.p.A

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Silhouette International Schmied AG

LVMH Group

Marcolin SpA

De Rigo Vision SpA

Hoya Corporation

Fielmann AG

Recent Developments:

Ray-Ban has launched a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, which can shoot and record HD videos in just one touch. Users can also go live on their social media platforms using the camera of these sunglasses.

Marchon, one of the most prominent eyewear designers and producers in the world, is finding inventive ways to use recycled and bio-based materials in the 22 million frames it produces annually for brands like Lacoste, Nike, and Calvin Klein. The company has announced that it would soon manufacture frames from castor beans.

Ampere, the world’s leading eyewear, recently announced a series of glasses with the world’s first light and touch-responsive, prescription-ready glasses with instant electronic tint control.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Sunglasses

Spectacle Spectacle Frame Spectacle Lens

Contact Lens Soft Contact Lens Rigid Gas Permeable Lens

Plano Sunglasses

Polarized

Non Polarized

By End Use:

Male

Female

Unisex

Kids

By Sales Channel:

Online

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores (Optical Stores)

Franchise Outlets

Multi-Brand Stores

Hospitals/Clinics

By Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Silicone

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

