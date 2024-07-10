Drivers of the eyewear market growth include rising visual impairments due to increased screen time, fashion trends, and an aging population. Advancements in lens technology and e-commerce expansion also boost demand. However, restraints include high costs of premium eyewear, prevalence of corrective surgeries like LASIK, and limited access in developing regions. Counterfeit products and economic downturns further impede market growth.

Lewes, Delaware, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Eyewear Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 149.73 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 253.45 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=9724

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Eyewear Market Size”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~6.80% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product Type

Mode Of Sale REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world KEY PLAYERS Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., ESSILORLUXOTTICA, CooperVision, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A., Charmant Group, Chemilens (CHEMIGLAS Corp.), CIBA VISION, De Rigo Vision S.p.A,Fielmann AG, HOYA Corporation, JINS, Inc., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin S.p.A, QSpex Technologies, Rodenstock GmbH, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Silhouette International Schmied AG, Warby Parker, Zenni Optical, Inc. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Eyewear Market Overview

Rising Visual Impairments and Screen Time: The increasing prevalence of visual impairments caused by excessive screen usage has greatly enhanced the Eyewear Market. As digital device usage increases, so does the demand for corrective and protective eyewear, fueling market growth and creating attractive prospects for producers and retailers.

Fashion Trends and Personalization: The evolution of eyewear from a functional requirement to a fashionable expression has driven the growth of the market. The inclination towards customised and fashionable frames appeals to consumers who are mindful of the latest trends in fashion, resulting in increased sales and expansion of the industry. This transition creates opportunities for novel designs and high-end product collections.

Advancements in Lens Technology: The Eyewear Market has been driven by the progress made in lens materials and coatings. Technological advancements like blue light blocking lenses and progressive lenses improve the attractiveness to consumers and increase the pace at which they are adopted, hence increasing market revenue and promoting ongoing investment in research and development.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=9724

High Costs of Premium Eyewear: The high cost of superior eyeglasses goods may discourage price-conscious buyers, limiting their access to the market. The market growth may be constrained, particularly in nations with lower disposable incomes, due to the expensive nature of new lens technology and designer frames.

Prevalence of Corrective Surgeries: The increasing prevalence of corrective operations such as LASIK presents a substantial obstacle to the Eyewear Market. The increasing preference of consumers for permanent vision correction is causing a fall in the demand for traditional eyewear solutions. This is affecting the growth of the market and necessitating strategic adaptations from industry participants.

Limited Access in Developing Regions: Market expansion is limited in developing nations due to accessibility concerns, such as insufficient distribution networks and reduced pricing. The Eyewear Market encounters obstacles in accessing these unexplored markets, impeding expansion and emphasising the necessity for focused efforts to enhance availability and affordability.

Geographic Dominance:

The Eyewear Market is predominantly controlled by North America and Europe, primarily because of their substantial disposable incomes, modern healthcare infrastructure, and significant emphasis on fashion trends. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing tremendous growth due to the increasing number of middle-class populations and the ongoing process of urbanisation. The geographical dominance of these regions fosters innovation and competitive pricing. However, it also highlights the importance of strategic market penetration and customised products in growing countries to maintain global success.

Eyewear Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., ESSILORLUXOTTICA, CooperVision, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A., Charmant Group, Chemilens (CHEMIGLAS Corp.), CIBA VISION, De Rigo Vision S.p.A,Fielmann AG, HOYA Corporation, JINS, Inc., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin S.p.A, QSpex Technologies, Rodenstock GmbH, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Silhouette International Schmied AG, Warby Parker, Zenni Optical, Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Eyewear Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Eyewear Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Eyewear Market into Product Type, Mode Of Sale, And Geography.

Eyewear Market, by Product Type Spectacles Contact lenses

Eyewear Market, by Mode of Sale Online Offline

Eyewear Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global 3D Printed Eyewear Market Size By Material (Polyamide, Metals), Application (Reading Glasses, Sunglasses, Safety Glasses), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Eye Tracking Market Size by Type (Screen-Based, Wearable), By Application (Human-Computer Interaction, Medical, Automotive), By End User (Research, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Size By Type (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic), By Application (Eyeglass Lens, Microscope Lens, Camera Lens), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size By Product (Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Fundus Cameras, Perimeters/Visual Field Analysers, Autorefractors and Keratometers, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems), By Application (Cataract, Vitreo Retinal Disorders, Glaucoma, Refractor Disorders), By End-User (Hospitals & Eye Clinics, Academic & Research Laboratory), By Geography, And Forecast

Best Eyewear Brands Complementing Wearers’ Faces: Spectacular accessory for millennials

Visualize Eyewear Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR’s domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR’s dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®