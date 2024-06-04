AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced its participation in the following conferences:
- 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
Tim Jugmans, CFO
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Jay Conference – Bryant Park, New York, NY
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 11:30am ET
- Jefferies Consumer Conference
Lachie Given, CEO
Tim Jugmans, CFO
Monday and Tuesday, June 17-18, 2024
Nantucket, MA
Conducting meetings throughout the days
The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ezcorp.com.
The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
Company Contacts:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220
Jean Marie Young
Managing Director, Three Part Advisors
Three Part Advisors
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339
Source: EZCORP, Inc.