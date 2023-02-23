MIAMI, FL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry has named industry veteran Daniel Arbour to its Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Arbour will provide Consulting Services in which he will act as the Company’s outsourced Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to EzFill CEO Mike McConnell, Arbour will have oversight of the Company’s technology team, as well as sales and marketing to develop go-to-market strategies, pricing strategies and business models.

Arbour brings more than 16 years of experience building multi-disciplinary high performance work teams and working to ensure corporate and organizational deliverables are established, most recently as the Principal and Founder of Mountain Views Strategy, a high-level management consulting firm. Prior to this, and for more than 16 years, Arbour held various management and sales positions at Shell Oil Company, including the creation of Shell TapUp in North America, a digitally enabled mobile fueling start-up, delivering exponential sales growth of over 1000% across 25 states and 2 continents after only 3 years, becoming the largest mobile fueling company in North America. Previously, Arbour was General Manager of Marketing and Sales, US Southwest, and Mid-Continent for Shell Oil, where he developed and executed a multi-year account management strategy optimizing the Shell retail network and improving the brand presence. “The EzFill team has achieved tremendous growth by servicing multiple verticals with a focus on operational excellence and technological advancements making the company more versatile and competitive in the market. With even more exciting developments planned, this company has a very bright future in the vehicle service and mobility space and is well positioned to accelerate the energy transition with fleets and consumers alike.”

Mike McConnell, EzFill Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted to have Dan join the EzFill team. We are eager to draw on his experience and contacts he made while building TapUp. His experience ranges from the early start-up phase, scaling the business, negotiating large service agreements, working with regional and local governments, to a multi-million-dollar acquisition and subsequent merger with a rival business. He’s a soup-to-nuts manager and we look forward to his contributions.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments – consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

