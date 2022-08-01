Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EzFill Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

EzFill Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fueling industry, announced today that it will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its business and financial results.

Conference Call Details:
Date Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Call: 877-830-2597 (US Toll Free)
  785-424-1745 (International)
Participant Access Code: EZFILL
Webcast: A live webcast will be available and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of the Company’s website at or by clicking here.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 22, 2022, at 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331, replay pin number 46253. Additionally, to access the archived webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website or click here.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact
John McNamara
TraDigital IR
john@tradigitalir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.