MIAMI, FL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, today announced that Mike McConnell, EzFill’s CEO, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:45 am ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9-UniHdpTI-u0eM5PHrHWA

EzFill will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors throughout the conference. To register for the presentation of a one-on-one meeting, visit https://www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you are not required to be a Sidoti & Company client.

About EzFill

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments – consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

