Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

EzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL) announced today that CEO Michael McConnell, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th – 14th, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation.

Mr. McConnell will be presenting on Monday, September 12 at 2:30 pm. Investors who would like to access the live presentation may do so by logging in here, and through the Investors Page on the EzFill website located at www.ezfl.com.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Investor Contact:

Tradigital Investor Relations
John McNamara
john@tradigitalir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.