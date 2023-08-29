EZLynx Rating Engine is recognized for its innovative and intelligent comparative quoting process

Lewisville, TX., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZLynx, an Applied company, announces its win at the prestigious 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®. The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has honored EZLynx Rating Engine with Gold for the Business Information Solution category.

The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these organizations.

“It is an honor for EZLynx Rating Engine to receive this award,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “For 20 years and counting, EZLynx has demonstrated our passion for helping independent insurance agents thrive by building innovative tools. We will continue to create solutions to help insurance professionals achieve success.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

