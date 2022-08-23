EZOPS Expands Global Outreach With Opening of New Chennai Office

Breaking News
EZOPS opens its second office in India to accelerate its business and growth plans.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZOPS, the leading data control and automation software firm, announces the opening of its new office location in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Chennai is EZOPS’ second India location. With the addition of this new office, the global Fintech’s presence, with its headquarters in New York, now spans the globe with presence in San Francisco, California; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Dublin, Ireland; and Noida, India.

EZOPS offers organizations an integrated data control and automation solution to reduce costs, improve efficiency and address operational risk. Businesses rely on EZOPS to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all of which are powered by machine learning and smart workflow management. The Chennai office and team will serve as a valuable addition to local businesses and communities as a leader in innovation.

“Chennai, a preeminent IT hub, has emerged as a leading destination for Multinational banks and financial institutions to locate their R&D, data and support services,” said Sarva Srinivasan, President and co-founder of EZOPS. “As a host to top universities, the city offers a deep pool of top technical and functional talent. With a growing number of EZOPS’ clients having their technology and services centers located in Chennai, our local presence will enable us to be closer to our customers making our Chennai office a key part of EZOPS’ business and growth strategy.”

About EZOPS, Inc.
EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world’s largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. 

