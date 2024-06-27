Healthcare startup brings first-of-its-kind early cancer detection technology to Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ezra , the healthcare AI startup transforming early cancer detection through whole-body MRI screening, today announced its expansion to two new locations in the Seattle metro area – Bellevue and Issaquah – in partnership with RAYUS Radiology , using its technology to improve access to the MRI process and help individuals proactively address cancer and disease as early as possible.

Ezra’s end-to-end cancer screening platform monitors for cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs. Ezra has pioneered the use of AI in cancer screening, enhancing the process to ensure patients are equipped and empowered with the most intimate knowledge of their health. Ezra is the only company in the industry leveraging proprietary AI across all three key components of the cancer screening process: imaging, analysis, and reporting. As a result, the company has found early cancer for 6% of customers to-date, empowering them with the knowledge and insights they need to seek treatment and ultimately impacting their recovery.

In April 2024, Ezra announced a nationwide partnership with RAYUS Radiology, one of the leading providers of imaging services, enabling Ezra to expand nationally across the U.S. RAYUS’ board-certified radiologists and imaging technologists will leverage Ezra’s technology at the Bellevue and Issaquah locations to start, with more anticipated in the coming months – bringing Ezra’s total geographic footprint to 30+ locations across 6 states. Ahead of launch, over 300 people joined Ezra’s waitlist in Seattle, showcasing the consumer demand for greater access to disease monitoring like this.

“Expanding our partnership to Seattle allows us to continue our commitment to technological advancements. We have had tremendous demand from patients with the desire to obtain a whole-body MRI scan at our facilities, and we are excited to offer this service at additional locations to serve that demand,” said Kim Tzoumakas, CEO of RAYUS Radiology.

“Seattle has long been one of our most in-demand markets, so opening our doors in this vibrant community is an important moment in our journey,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “In a world full of opportunities to optimize, people are craving more clarity on their health – and we’re committed to responsibly empowering them with the insights and support they so clearly want.”

“I am so excited to see Ezra extend its unique approach to early disease detection to Seattle to help improve health outcomes,” said Amir Dan Rubin, CEO & Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital and former CEO of One Medical. “Ezra continues to demonstrate its significant impact potential and scalability as it reaches more people in the Pacific Northwest.”

Patients can schedule Ezra full-body MRI scans at both Seattle locations . To obtain more information, including prices, visit www.ezra.com or call 888.402.3972.

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation’s leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States. Driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network, cutting-edge technology, industry-leading protocols and elite technologists, RAYUS produces replicable, reliable results trusted by patients and referring providers. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.