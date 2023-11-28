ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest bank in the UAE, and Halo Investing, a global leader in Protective Investments™, headquartered in Chicago with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance FAB’s structured notes business on a global scale.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between FAB and Halo in Abu Dhabi, highlighting a strong commitment to innovation and unwavering dedication to providing FAB clients with an exceptional investment experience.

Structured notes, a popular financial product among investors seeking customized risk-reward profiles, have experienced a surge in demand in recent years. Halo’s cutting-edge technology streamlines the investment process for structured notes, providing investors with access to a wide range of structured products while enabling financial institutions to optimize their offerings.

Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Halo Investing MEA Ltd in ADGM, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to work alongside FAB, an esteemed institution with a strong commitment to innovation and client success. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, FAB is poised to reshape the landscape of structured notes in the global financial markets.”

Michel Longhini, Global Head of Private Banking at FAB, said, by utilizing the capabilities of HALO’s platform, our goal is to improve the effectiveness, clarity, and availability of structured notes for our clients. This effort will empower us to provide more customized investment solutions, fine-tuning risk-return profiles, and maximizing investment opportunities for our clients. This collaboration aligns with our dedication to customer success and our determination to offer cutting-edge investment products that address the changing demands of the market. We eagerly anticipate the potential outcomes of this partnership and look forward to working in tandem with HALO to instigate positive transformations in our structured notes offering.

The MoU signed during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) in ADGM is poised to enable investors to access a wider range of investment products and solutions, all with the confidence and convenience associated with a global financial leader like FAB. This strategic MoU positions both parties for growth and success in the ever-changing global financial landscape.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a strategic global footprint across 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.2 trillion (USD 323 billion) as of September-end 2023, FAB is among the top 50 banks globally by market capitalisation and one of the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across four business units: Investment Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Global Private Banking. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI rating of ‘A’, also ranked among the top 10% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and the best performer in the MENA region. FAB is a strategic pathway partner of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP28), which is being held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing, Inc. is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies.

Halo Investing MEA Ltd in Abu Dhabi is regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

For more information, please visit: www.haloinvesting.ae

