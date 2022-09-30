Fabletics Debuts All-New Collection with Vanessa Hudgens

Fall capsule is inspired by fashion, designed for action

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tomorrow, Fabletics officially launches its second installment of the Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collection, an all-new capsule that is inspired by fashion and designed for action. Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics reflects Vanessa innately with its thoughtfully designed fabrics, rich textures and lifestyle pieces that will have you covered when dressing for the Fall season ahead. This striking 13-piece, multi-category collection features activewear sets in the brand’s best-selling fabrics, intimates, and all-new fashion pieces perfect for the colder months ahead.

“The timing for this collection could not have been better- if you know me, you know I love the transition from Summer to Fall, and all the traditions that come along with it. We kept this collection seasonal, incorporating cozy knits and dressier pieces, and brought back my favorite activewear sets- this time adding a matte foil and high gloss shine to the fabric. We spent months creating the perfect faux mohair and vegan leather fabric that I am really excited about and know they will quickly become go-to wardrobe staples,” commented Hudgens.

Set in dark, moody tones, the collection comes to life through contrasting pops of neon colors, Violetta and Sour Apple, vibrant prints and a beautiful butterfly motif on the Live-In Halter Tank. The Matte Silver Foil set is a standout look, bringing a modern, sleek aesthetic to everyday activewear. Putting a twist on the customer favorite Ultraluxe fabric, the high shine set is high fashion, without sacrificing the important lightweight and sweat wicking properties needed for high impact activity.

“The collection is a great mash up of fashion and performance. We took some of our core fabrics and styles and put a more fashion forward spin on them to layer back to the lifestyle pieces in the collection. The vegan leather oversized Shirt Jacket or mohair sweater can be worn to elevate your post-sweat look. The shine and glam of the leggings and sports bras allows these pieces to be worn to the gym or take you from day to night when styled back to the fall forward pieces in the collection. With a nod to the 90’s you will feel on trend while still being comfortable!” said Kelli Dugan, Chief Design and Merchandising Officer at Fabletics.

The collection is a reflection of Vanessa’s personal style, capturing the essence of her on-the-go life and occasionally nostalgic fashion sense. In a nod to the 90’s, the capsule features classic silhouettes in both the Crop Cardigan and Mini Dress, updated with of-the-moment colors and ultra-soft mohair fabrics.

Highlights from the collection include:

Live-In Halter Tank in Violetta/Sour Apple, Willow Bark/Fire Fly and Black- designed for everyday wear, this lightweight tank with a high neck is made from our CottonFlex fabric for a next-to-nothing fit and feel.

Crop Cardigan in Sour Apple & Black- made from soft, textured faux mohair fabric, this cropped cardigan with front closure is a nod to 90’s style icons.

90’s Mini Dress in Sour Apple, Violetta & Black- made from soft, textured faux mohair fabric, this mini dress is a nod to the 90’s.

Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket in Black- this oversized shacket made from our Vegan Leather fabric can be dressed up or down.

Vegan Leather High-Waisted Mini Skirt in Black- this mini skirt made from our Vegan Leather fabric has a high rise for a figure-flattering fit.

Vegan Leather Pull On Legging in Black & Willow Bark- designed to look sleek but still feel like activewear, this stretchy legging made from our Vegan Leather fabric has a high rise for a figure-flattering fit.

Low Impact Keyhole Sports Bra in Matte Silver Foil- with a ventilated keyhole design, this racerback sports bra has light support and maximum versatility.

High-Waisted Foil 7/8 in Matte Silver Foil- this pocket legging is made from our oh-so-soft Ultraluxe fabric.

In sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the limited-edition Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collection will be available starting October 1, 2022 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US*. The assortment consists of thirteen styles, with VIP prices starting at $11.95.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 85 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contacts:

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

Rachel Jermansky: Rachel.jermansky@icrinc.com

