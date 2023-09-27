Demand for Facade Systems Driven by Rising Urbanization and Increasing Construction of Commercial Complexes

Rockville , Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Facade Systems Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 630 billion by the end of 2033. Facade systems are essential to the construction sector because they protect buildings from external elements, such as wind and other potentially damaging environmental variables.

The protective barrier created by these systems uses both vertical and horizontal components, making it possible to reroute wind currents as needed.Façade systems improve a building’s resilience to unfavorable conditions including wind, temperature changes, noise, and other environmental variables. Façade systems have become increasingly important as the construction industry expands. They typically fall into one of two categories: ventilated or non-ventilated.

Key Segments of Facade Systems Industry Research Report

By Product By Type By Material By Technology By End Use EFIS

Curtain Walls

Siding

Cladding Ventilated

Non-ventilated Glass

Wool

Aluminum Smart Glass

Switchable Glass

Photochromic Glass

Thermochromic Glass

Electrochromic Glass

PDLC Glass Commercial

Residential

Industrial



Demand for facade systems from the construction industry, especially for the construction of commercial complexes, is increasing, which is driving the growth of the worldwide façade systems market. To handle the influx of people into cities and promote industrial expansion, industrial actors and governments are focusing on the creation of attractive infrastructure.

The commercial sector occupies a leading share of the market, often characterized by large-scale buildings exposed to strong wind currents. The importance of facade systems has increased and is experiencing rapid growth, driven by industrial development in emerging nations, which is fostering increased research and development endeavors in this field.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for facade systems is estimated at US$ 360.5 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for facade systems is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 630 billion.

Asia Pacific secured its market leadership with a leading share of 38% in 2023 and is projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023 commanding a market share of 52%. Furthermore, the residential segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at 6% CAGR through 2033.

North America is anticipated to emerge as a prominent market for façade systems, representing a market share of 35% in 2023.

In 2033, cladding facade systems are projected to comprise 47% of the total sales.

Ventilated facade systems accounted for 45% share of the market in 2023 and are expected to remain the dominant product category throughout the forecast period.

“The market is primarily driven by increased construction activities, accompanied by advancements in technology leading to the development of energy-efficient facade materials. These innovative materials harness solar energy and are extensively employed as a secondary source of electricity in both commercial and residential buildings. Consequently, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the projected period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Prominent market participants are strategically prioritizing mergers and acquisitions to broaden their geographic reach and enhance their comprehensive product portfolios. Furthermore, leading market players such as Bouygues and the ROCKWOOL Group are channeling investments into research and development to introduce innovative and technologically advanced façade solutions. These innovations are designed to reduce overall energy consumption and carbon emissions, aligning with sustainability goals.

In June 2020, Wells Concrete, a United States-based precast provider specializing in supplying continuous facades for commercial and institutional buildings nationwide, partnered with Clark Pacific, a manufacturer of prefabricated building systems, to establish the Facades Consortium Group L.L.C.

In December 2019, YKK AP America Inc. (YKK AP) completed the acquisition of Erie Architectural Products Group (Erie AP), a facade system provider based in Canada. This strategic move was aimed at enabling YKK AP to extend its geographical footprint and diversify its range of products.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 630 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



