Facade Systems Market To Reach USD 459.87 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Facade Systems Market Size – USD 269.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Facade Systems Industry Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.

New York, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

The global facade systems market is forecast to reach USD 459.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for facade systems during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. With the process of development and the migration of people, the demand for façade systems from the residential applications has been a significant factor governing the growth of the market.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific market held the largest market share, and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second-largest market share, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are having a significant rise in construction activities. Investment is an essential driver of economic growth in Europe. Despite higher inflation, the rising consumer spending, supported by employment growth, fuels the infrastructure investments in the European countries. U.K., Spain, and Sweden continue to be the major countries in the European region, while the economic growth in France and Italy has accelerated over the years.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1754

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the applications, cladding accounts for the largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to grow further with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Cladding in construction is the application of layers of material, providing a degree of thermal insulation and weather resistance to improve the appearance and durability of buildings.

The exterior insulation and finish system are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period. EIFS are exterior wall coverings that insulate and provide weather protection in a selection of colors, shapes, and textures that can replicate almost any architectural style or finish material. EIFS can accommodate stiff insulation boards on the wall exteriors with a plaster-like covering.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. High construction & infrastructure spending in emerging economies, including China and India, is majorly escalating the demand for facades. Due to the rapid urbanization & development of several suburbs in the Asian region, the overall building industry is witnessing several upcoming & ongoing projects.

Key participants include Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain, Central Glass, Asahi Glass, BASF, Guardian Industries, Dryvit Systems Inc., Sto SE & Co KGaA, Terraco Group, ParexGroup SA, James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group, Boral Limited, Nichiha Corporation, Kingspan PLC, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Knauf, Georgia-Pacific LLC, SHERA, USG Corporation, Universal Cement Corporation (UCC), and Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/facade-systems-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global facade systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Ventilated façade

Non-ventilated façade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS)

Curtain Wall

Siding

Cladding

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1754

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Building Materials category by Reports And Data

Polymer Concrete Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-concrete-market

Wooden Decking Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wooden-decking-market

Green Cement Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/green-cement-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: [email protected]