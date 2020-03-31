Face mask market to surpass $21.2 billion by 2026

This article focuses on the numerous growth prospects of the ever-growing face mask market. The market is potentially fueled by burgeoning demand for face masks across different sectors. They serve as an essential component for every industry, when it comes to providing safety and security.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worldwide face mask market size is expected to record a remuneration of USD 21,210 million by the end of 2026. The unending use of the product in the medical sector has spurred the industry demand globally. In 2020, the face mask industry size was recorded at USD 4581.9 million, and the market is anticipated to depict a CAGR of 24.2% through 2026.

Face masks are abundantly used in medical and industrial sectors. Across the healthcare sector, the different types of products used include hospital mask, dental mask, and veterinary mask. Hospital masks are massively used owing to the proliferating surgeries and OPD sessions held on a daily basis. The barrier protection in these masks effectively reduce the chances of being directly affected by the outside contamination. The usage of face masks across the industrial sector is perpetrated to enable the workers to safeguard themselves from any form of accident or toxic contamination.

Face masks are loose fitting, disposable equipment that create a physical barrier between mouth and nose of the wearer restricting the potential contaminants in the environment from entering. Due to their properties of providing protection against contamination, it is advised that these masks must not to be shared amongst people under any circumstances.

Face masks are made in vivid thicknesses and ability, with an intent of guarding the individual from direct contact with liquids. These properties also determine the individual’s breathable quotient and how effectively it can protect against the spread of viruses.

Based on the type, global face mask market can be characterized as hospital mask, dental mask, industrial mask, veterinary mask and others. These masks may or may not be equipped with a face shield.

Prominent market players constituting the competitive landscape of the global face mask market include, Honeywell, 3M, McKesson, KOWA, and Uvex. 3M is known to be the largest manufacturer of these masks – apparently, its revenue in the exceeded 8% in 2017. Honeywell and KOWA follow 3M.

Key reports insights suggest:

Healthcare sector is anticipated to massively adopt face masks owing to the rising number of surgeries conducted worldwide. The sudden outbreak of diseases and the dangers of contamination will also enable medical domain to adopt these masks frequently.

The industrial sector will deploy face masks on a consistent basis owing to harmful or unsafe work environment as they act as a perfect barrier between the user’s mouth, nose, and the outside environment.

In terms of type bifurcation, face masks are categorized into hospital masks, industrial mask, veterinary, dental masks, and several others.

Key players partaking in face mask market share include, KOWA, Uvex, Honeywell, 3M, and McKesson. In addition to novel product development, these manufacturers collaborate and/or merge with potential vendors with an aim of expanding their global presence.

The face mask industry has been segmented on the basis of type, application, regional demographics, and competitive landscape:

Face Mask Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Hospital mask

Dental mask

Industrial mask

Veterinary mask

Others

Face Mask Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Supermarket and Mall

Online Channel

Pharmacy and Drugstore

Face Mask Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

U.K

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

U.A.E

North America

Canada

U.S.

Face Mask Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

3M

BDS

CM

Hakugen

Halyard Healthcare

Honeywell

Irema

Kowa

McKesson

MolnlyckeHealth

Shanghai Dasheng

Sinotextiles

Uvex

Winner Medical

