Surge in demand for natural and organic products is one of the major factors that is anticipated to escalate the market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global face wash market stood at US$ 24.7 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 42.4 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2031. Increasing awareness of personal hygiene is a major factor that is expected to accelerate the growth of the face wash market during the forecast period. There has been a heightened focus on personal hygiene, including facial hygiene.

The market value of face wash products is also increasing due to the growing disposable income. As the global economy continues to recover, consumers may have more disposable income to spend on personal care products like face wash. Additionally, consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients in the products they use, and are increasingly seeking out natural and organic options. Hence, rising demand for natural and organic products, is one of the major factors that is likely to create lucrative avenues for the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of skincare routines, is a major factor that is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. As consumers become more interested in self-care and maintaining healthy skin, they may be more likely to incorporate face wash into their skincare routines. In addition, increasing urbanization is expected to boost market prospects in the forthcoming years.

With more people living in cities, there may be a higher demand for face wash products due to greater exposure to pollution and environmental factors that can impact skin health. The market is also expanding rapidly due to the social media influence. With the rise of social media and influencers, there may be more emphasis on skincare routines and the use of specific products, which could contribute to the growth of the face wash market.

Key Findings of Market Report

On the basis of product type, the gel-based face wash products are expected to continue to be the most significant segment for face wash market in the forthcoming years, due to the growing consumer preferences.

By ingredient, the organic Face Wash segment is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for natural products.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment of the global face wash market is anticipated to constitute major share during the forecast period, due to the trust factor associated with established retail brands.

Global Face Wash Market: Growth Drivers

The global face wash market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2031 due to changing lifestyles of people.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increasing awareness regarding environmental pollution that is harmful for face.

Additionally, the increasing male grooming trends is a major factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Face Wash Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to lead the global market. The regional market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, attributed to the factors such as the increasing demand for natural and organic products, premiumization, and the ongoing focus on personal hygiene and cleanliness.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for face wash products, with China, India, and Japan emerging as key powerhouses

U.S, Canada, and Mexico to be key growth hotspots for the face wash market in North America

Global Face Wash Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global face wash market are:

Beiersdorf AG

Bioderma Laboratories

Galderma laboratories, L.P

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oréal S.A

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estée Lauder Companies

Unilever plc

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Face Wash Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Face Wash. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Himalaya Herbals launched a new face wash product called Himalaya Herbals Tan Removal Orange Face Wash, which is formulated with orange peel extract to remove tan and brighten the skin.

In 2020, Unilever launched a new line of face wash products called “Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash,” which is formulated with micellar water technology to cleanse and hydrate the skin.

In 2020, L’Oréal launched a new line of face wash products called L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 3.5% Glycolic Acid Cleanser, which is formulated with glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin and improve skin texture.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson launched a new line of face wash products under its Clean & Clear brand called “Clean & Clear Lemon Gel Cleanser,” which is formulated with lemon extract to brighten the skin and reduce oiliness.

Global Face Wash Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Gels

Creams

Foams

Others (Bars, Powders, etc.)

Ingredient

Organic

Synthetic

Skin Type

Dry

Oily

Normal

Sensitive

Combination

All Skin

Category

Medicated

Non-medicated

Fragrance Type

With Fragrance

Fragrance-free

Price Range

Low (Below US$ 10)

Medium (US$ 10 – US$ 20)

High/Premium (Above US$ 20)

Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex

Distribution Channel

Online Company Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

