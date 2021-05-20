Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Face Yoga: The Anti-Botox Routine Protecting Millions of Women

Face Yoga: The Anti-Botox Routine Protecting Millions of Women

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A study conducted by leading dermatologists shows that facial adipose tissue loss improvements that may come with regular facial exercises. Whitney Buha, Chicago-based marketer, had been getting Botox for over 3 years when she experienced a severe reaction in the form of a significantly drooping eyelid, later diagnosed as Botox-related Ptosis. As more and more women experience the possible painful side effects of Botox, an anti-Botox beauty routine achieving better results than botox is growing in popularity – Face Yoga.

Whitney’s adverse reaction with Botox in the form of Ptosis, a condition causing a severely drooping eyelid brought on by Botox, may only be one anecdotal story, but science has confirmed there are risks that come with Botox injections.

A recent study undertaken by the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found evidence the muscle weakening drug used in Botox injections may not stay put at the site of injection. In fact, the drug may spread between nerve cells leading to muscle weakness in other areas of the body as well as difficulty breathing in extreme cases. 

Though Botox is a $1.9 billion dollar industry, the events of the pandemic across the previous 12 months have shone the spotlight on beauty routines and healthcare practices with an increased desire for safe, non-toxic and zero-risk of painful side-effects.

As these attitudes to anti-aging and beauty routines change, Face Yoga has exploded onto the scene.

Commonly viewed as the anti-Botox beauty routine, Face Yoga encompasses facial exercise routines that target two types of muscles.

The “sleeping” muscles in your face

The “overworked” muscles in your face

Facial exercise poses to wake up “sleeping” muscles help lift and tone the face, while facial exercises that relax the “overworked” muscles help to smooth skin and remove wrinkles – without painful Botox or the possible negative side-effects that come with it.

More than a fitness fad, dermatology professor from Northwest University explains, “The exercises enlarge and strengthen the facial muscles, so the face becomes firmer and more toned and shaped like a younger face.”

As a free, non-invasive and highly effective method of looking younger and firming the skin, Face Yoga offers the benefits of Botox without the cost, and more importantly, without the risk. If you’re ready to enjoy the risk-free Botox alternative, discover how many years you could shave off your face with a custom Face Yoga program from FaceYoga.com

Media contact

Company: Face Yoga

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +1(928) 297-0352

Website: https://www.faceyoga.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/faceyogacom

Instagram: https://instagram.com/faceyoga.app

SOURCE: Face Yoga

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.