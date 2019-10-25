Facebook ad policy challenged by false claim Republican Graham backs Green New Deal

A left-leaning political group is challenging Facebook’s policy not to fact-check some political ads by running a spot that falsely claims Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has endorsed the Green New Deal, a plan by prominent Democrats.
