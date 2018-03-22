Facebook apology does little to satisfy lawmakers, Wall Street

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – Facebook Inc came under further pressure from lawmakers, investors, advertisers and users on Thursday, the day after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg admitted the social media network made mistakes in letting 50 million users’ data get into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
