SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc faced new calls for regulation from within U.S. Congress and was hit with questions about personal data safeguards on Saturday after reports a political consultant gained inappropriate access to 50 million users’ data starting in 2014.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump critics attack firing of FBI’s McCabe as political move - March 17, 2018
- Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse - March 17, 2018
- China propaganda kicks into overdrive as ‘helmsman’ Xi re-anointed president - March 17, 2018