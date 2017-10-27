Facebook, in reversal, to publish cache of political ads

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc announced a plan to increase transparency about its role in political advertising on Friday, ahead of congressional hearings next week on social media companies and Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- First charges filed in U.S. special counsel Mueller’s Russia probe: CNN - October 27, 2017
- China’s neo-Maoists welcome Xi’s new era, but say he is not the new Mao - October 27, 2017
- Trump taps former NASA head Griffin for deputy defense role: White House - October 27, 2017