Facebook Inc on Saturday blamed a technical error for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name appearing as “Mr Shithole” in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese, apologizing for any offense caused.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader’s name - January 18, 2020
- Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib - January 18, 2020
- Australian government to aid tourism industry as bushfires recede - January 18, 2020