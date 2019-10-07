U.S. state attorneys general investigating Facebook Inc for alleged anti-competitive practices met on Monday with officials of the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Southwest pilots sue Boeing for misleading them on 737 MAX - October 7, 2019
- Turkish Defense Ministry says preparations complete for Syria offensive - October 7, 2019
- Facebook the focus of U.S. Justice Department and state AGs meeting - October 7, 2019