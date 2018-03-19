Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced calls on Monday from U.S. and European lawmakers to explain how a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump’s election campaign gained improper access to data on 50 million Facebook users.
