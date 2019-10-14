Facebook’s Libra support shrinks further as Priceline owner jumps ship

Facebook Inc’s Libra cryptocurrency faced a pivotal meeting of backers on Monday, after the ambitious project to bring digital coins into mainstream commerce suffered another defection, from online travel company Booking Holding.
