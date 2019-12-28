Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism.
