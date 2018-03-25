Facing little contest, Sisi seeks high turnout in Egypt vote

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt votes on Monday in a presidential election set to deliver an easy win for incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with turnout the main focus after opposition figures complaining of repression called for a boycott.
