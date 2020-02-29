Factbox: Agreement due to be signed by U.S. and Taliban in Doha

The planned signing on Saturday of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban has spurred hopes that it could lead to an end to almost two decades of conflict in Afghanistan that has killed thousands and become America’s longest war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement - February 29, 2020
- Afghans hope for peace as U.S.-Taliban set for troop withdrawal deal - February 29, 2020
- Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey’s removal: sources - February 29, 2020