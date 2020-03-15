Factbox: Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO

Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco announced a drop in its 2019 profit of nearly 21% on Sunday, falling well below analysts’ expectations just three months after selling shares to the public in a record-setting IPO.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Despite coronavirus restrictions, French vote in local elections - March 15, 2020
- French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 - March 15, 2020
- Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 724, says health official - March 15, 2020