Several U.S. state attorneys general are set to launch antitrust probes of large technology companies such as Alphabet’s Google and Facebook amid concerns that the companies have too much power and are harming users and stifling competition.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump rallies support for Republican in North Carolina special election, with eye on 2020 - September 9, 2019
- Jury selection begins at Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial - September 9, 2019
- Factbox: Big Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes - September 9, 2019