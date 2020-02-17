Factbox: Choices curtailed – Iran’s parliamentary election

Iranians vote on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to reinforce Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s authority, as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home.
