A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China and spread to over a dozen other countries has roiled global commodity markets, raising fears of weaker demand and disrupting raw material supply chains in the world’s most populous country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus - January 30, 2020
- Heatwave and high winds threaten to rekindle Australian wildfires - January 30, 2020
- Factbox: Commodity market impact from the coronavirus in China - January 30, 2020