Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 200 people and infected thousands could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Factbox: Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China - January 31, 2020
- Top U.S. fund firms split over new limits on shareholder votes - January 31, 2020
- Hong Kong leader rejects calls to close border despite virus fears - January 31, 2020